Sara Ali Khan goes for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir amid high security; video goes VIRAL

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Amid winning the hearts of the audience, on Thursday, July 20, Sara was seen going for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, she treated fans with serene pictures of herself from Sonmarg. In the latest video, she was seen making her way to the temple with high security.

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra

The video was shared on social media earlier today. In the viral video, Sara Ali Khan is seen sporting a blue full-sleeved jacket paired with matching pants. She also wore a red chunni around her neck. She walked towards the shrine with a stick in her hand. The actress was also surrounded by security personnel and other pilgrims. This time, her mother and actress Amrita Singh wasn't seen accompanying her. Have a look:

Soon after Sara's video was shared on social media, impressed fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Amrita Singh has raised a good kid." Another fan wrote, "Har har Mahadev." Others were seen dropping red heart and folded hand emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Sara recently spoke about the massive success of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She was seen alongside Vicky Kaushal. She shared, "For me, there are three levels of success. There's a perceptional success. Vicky, Dino sir and I said, (when) the film will make Rs 50 crore, we'll be publicly successful. Right now, touchwood, we are touching Rs 85 crore. Then there's mental success when my mother and my brother like my work. I'm proud of my work."

Work front

Next, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak co-starring Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Kapoor in the pipeline.

