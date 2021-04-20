Sara Ali Khan goes the musical way to urge all to 'mask on' amid spike in COVID 19 cases

Sara Ali Khan has urged her fans to wear their mask and keep themselves protected. She is currently in the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh.

India is currently battling the second wave of Coronavirus. There has been a surge in the cases because of which lockdown has been announced in various cities. Schools, theatres, malls, and public gathering places have also been closed. The shooting of both films and television shows has been stopped to curb the further spread of the virus. In Maharashtra, the Janta curfew is going on and many celebrities were seen heading to the Maldives. Sara Ali Khan along with her mother Amrita Singh has also jetted off to the beach destination.

However, today she shared a video on her Instagram stories where she is seen spreading awareness about wearing a mask. In the video, the actress, wearing a black shimmery dress, is seen inside a coffee house wearing a mask with a message saying ‘Cover your nose, mouth and don’t leave the house without a mask.’ Sara is looking very gorgeous in the dress and her makeup is also on point. She opted for a proper kohl eye and kept her hair in a pony style.

The Kedarnath actress has been treating her fans with beautiful Maldives pictures. She is an avid social media user and always gives an update to her fans.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Currently, , is also in the Maldives. After being tested negative, the couple jetted off to the beach destination to spend some time. and Tiger Shroff were also spotted at the airport. and have traveled to Bangalore.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan keeps her airport look classic and casual as she heads to the Maldives yet again; Yay or Nay?

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×