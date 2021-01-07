Sara Ali Khan goes out exploring the wilderness with her BFF & gives us glimpse of their bond with a cute PIC

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from her recent vacation with her BFF. They jetted off to a secret location.

Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated the New Year with family, has gone for a forest trip. The Kedarnath actor took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures and videos from her recent vacation. Sara has shared a video wherein a peacock can be seen in a jungle. Later, she has shared a beautiful picture with her BFF Sara Vaisoha. It seems they are exploring the wilderness and it is also visible from the picture that they share a great bond with each other.

In the picture, Sara can be seen sans makeup and she looks fresh. She can be seen donning a pair of black track pants and a red sweater. Her friend can be seen wearing casual grey trousers and a white sweater. Lately, Sara had been busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside and Dhanush. Last year, in December, they were shooting in Agra’s Taj Mahal. A few pictures from the sets had also gone viral during that time. Sara also shared a picture of Akshay wherein he can be seen dressed as Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest posts here:

The actress rang in the New Year with her family and shared pictures with her brother, . While sharing the same, she wrote,“Happy New Years. With my brother it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears.”

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of 90s Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer hit film of the same name. However, Varun and Sara’s film failed to impress critics.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

