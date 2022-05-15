Sara Ali Khan is a gorgeous mess in her latest monochrome photoshoot; Fans are in awe

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen. Sara never misses a chance to surprise her fans with the stunning pictures and videos that she posts on her social media. Well, the actress has been leaving her fans mesmerised with breathtakingly gorgeous pictures of her from her Kashmir trip these days and today she stunned everyone with yet another series of monochrome pictures.

In the first picture, we can see Sara Ali Khan in a black dress with a plunging neckline, a big collar and a bow. She left her hair open and with one hand up she can be seen posing stylishly. In the next picture, she can be seen looking away from the camera and posing with crossed hands. In the last picture, Sara flaunts her toned back in this backless dress. We have to admit that the actress looks fab in these monochrome pictures. She captioned the images with three black spades.

Check out the images:

Currently, the actress is in Kashmir. She has been sharing photos and videos from her stay in the valley on 'gram as well. Speaking of which, the actress shared a serene video as she calmly meditated with a backdrop of gushing waters and mountains. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Peace and Happiness." She also shared another picture of a shooting star which she witnessed during her stay.

Speaking about her professional career, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Kedarnath actress star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also directed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the pivotal role.

