Sara Ali Khan greets fans with her many shades of Adab as she wishes them Eid Mubarak; See PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a collage of her Adab poses from childhood up until now as she wishes everyone Eid Mubarak. Check out the photo here.

The world is celebrating the holy festival of Eid ul-Fitr and social media is abuzz with glimpses of how everyone has been celebrating the festivities. Celebrities have taken to social media to give fans a sneak peek into how have they been keeping up with the celebrations while in lockdown and also sending out heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone. This Eid is different due to the ongoing lockdown, however, everyone's spirits are still as high as ever, much like Sara Ali Khan.

Sara took to social media to share a collage of photos where she is greeting everyone with the Adab pose. These photos vary from different occasions with some from her childhood and one of them from her movie, Kedarnath. Another photo in the collage is from an event she attended and all of them together sure has the attention of her fans and us too as this is the kind of Eidi they can all use. She looks just as stunning in every single photo she shared.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo wishing Eid Mubarak here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan, however, the movie did not fare very well at the box office despite the excitement around their pairing and the chemistry they share. Up ahead, the actress has two films lined up ahead, one with Varun Dhawa - Coolie No. 1 and the other with Dhanush and , Atrangi Re.

Credits :Instagram

