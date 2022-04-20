Sara Ali Khan grooves to 'Samundar Mein Nahake' in latest reel; Fan says 'Aap namkeen ho gayi ho'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Though she just has a few movies under her belt, the actress has managed to make an impact on all of us. She is also super active on Instagram and often makes us laugh with her hilarious antics. On the other hand, she is the queen of duality and always manages to take our breath away with her bedazzling pictures. On Tuesday, Sara uploaded a fun reel where she danced to a classic melody and stole our hearts.

In the reel that Sara uploaded on her Instagram, she could be seen grooving to RD Burman’s Samundar Mein Nahake’. She wore a beautiful black dress and topped it with a blue denim jacket. Her ‘adaa’ made us fall in love with her. Along with the reel, Sara wrote, “Namak mein Chamak. Thumak Thumak.” What a cutie! Her fans made the post viral instantaneously as they poured in love and compliments for her from all over. A fan hilariously wrote, “Mam ap namkeen ho gyi ho.”

Check Sara's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. Gaslight is being helmed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Sara will also be seen next opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. It seems Sara has a busy year ahead of her and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds for her!

