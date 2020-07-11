Sara Ali Khan grooving to 'Bangle Ke Peeche' in childhood pics makes fans go 'bachpan se cute'

Sara Ali Khan’s recent pictures from her childhood diaries will make you go aww and is proof that she was forever a star in the making.

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after newcomer in the industry. Not just she has won a million of hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting prowess, but her social media posts is also a thing among the fans. The Kedarnath actress often breaks the internet with her sizzling posts and it is difficult to take our eyes off her. Besides, Sara is also known for treating her fans with adorable childhood pics which often makes our hearts drool.

Keeping up with the trajectory of stealing hearts with her Instagram posts, the Simmba actress shared another post from her childhood diaries which is proof that she was forever a star in the making. In the pics, Sara was dressed in a purple coloured lehenga choli along with traditional jewellery. The star kid was grooving to the iconic song ‘Kanta Laga’ and was posing with while doing a step for the song. Sara also captioned the image as, “Bangle Ke Peeche.” Fans showered immense love on the actress’ post and went on receive over 1.8 likes and the Instagram users were all gaga over Sara’s cuteness

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s childhood pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after making a grand debut with Kedarnath and then winning hearts with her stint in Simmba, Sara will now be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite . Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie happens to be the remake of 1995 release Coolie No 1 and Varun and Sara will be seen stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s shoes respectively.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×