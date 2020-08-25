Sara Ali Khan gushes over Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli teaser; Here’s how she reacted

A day back, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli teaser came out. While netizens loved the action thriller’s glimpse, even Sara Ali Khan could not stop gushing over Ananya and Ishaan’s performance.

After a long wait, fans of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday got a glimpse of their chemistry in the action thriller Khaali Peeli as the teaser was dropped yesterday. Featuring Ananya and Ishaan as the leads, the film’s teaser seemed to take the fans on a roller coaster ride of their journey. While the netizens loved the glimpse of Ananya and Ishaan together in the film, Sara Ali Khan also could not stop gushing over their performances in the same.

Taking to social media, Sara reacted to the Khaali Peeli teaser and shared her take on Ananya and Ishaan starrer. Sara commented on the photo that Ananya had shared on social media with a number of emoticons including a hi-five, fire, heart and more. Ananya replied to Sara with a heart emoticon. The cute camaraderie between Sara and Ananya over the Khaali Peeli teaser surely left netizens in awe. Often, Ananya and Sara indulge in cute conversations on each other’s posts on Instagram.

Recently, on Sara’s birthday, Ananya also had wished the Simmba star with a couple of gorgeous throwback photos of the two together and mentioned that she was missing their dates together. The young stars share a great bond with each other and often, that is seen in their banter on social media.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s reaction to Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli trailer:

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The release date is yet to be announced but only the teaser featuring Ananya and Ishaan was unveiled yesterday. The film was initially slated to release on June 12, 2020. However, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, its release was postponed.

