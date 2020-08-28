Sara Ali Khan gushes over Ananya Panday’s pretty pics taken by co star Ishaan Khatter & fans love their banter

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Khaali Peeli soon. Recently, when Ananya shared stunning clicks by Ishaan on social media, Sara Ali Khan left a sweet comment on them.

It has been a few days since the first teaser of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli dropped and already fans are loving their banter. While Ananya will be seen with Ishaan on screen for the first time, the two have been spotted several times together in the city since the film’s shoot began. The two share a great equation and often their social media banter leaves the internet in awe. When it comes to her contemporaries, Ananya shares a great bond with Sara Ali Khan as well.

Often, Sara too leaves comments on Ananya’s posts and their banter also lights up the internet. Once again, this has become the talk of the town. Recently, Ananya shared a couple of photos that were taken between the shots by Ishaan Khatter. In the photos, Ananya could be seen dressed up as her character Pooja from Khaali Peeli. She is seen clad in a peach suit with her hair left loose. With a sweet smile on her face, the gorgeous star looked pretty.

Ananya captioned it as, “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photo shoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli (also the teaser link is in my bio so pls go watch it!!” Further, she shared the post on her Instagram story and tagged Ishaan Khatter with a camera emoticon as she credited him for the photos. Sara left a sweet comment on Ananya’s photos and wrote, “You look very pretty.”

Take a look at Ananya’s post and Sara’a comment:

Often, Sara and Ananya exchange conversations on social media in the comments and fans love it. Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli starring Ananya and Ishaan will be released soon. It is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film's teaser came out a few days ago and managed to leave netizens excited.

Also Read|When Sara Ali Khan joined Rhea Chakraborty for a workout session and lunch at a cafe; See THROWBACK photos

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×