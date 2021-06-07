Sara Ali Khan had 'rolled doobies', I've smoked the same with her: Rhea Chakraborty in NCB chargesheet

In the accessed part of NCB's chargesheet, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that back in 2017 Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka. Read details below.

Content Warning: This article includes references to drugs consumption.

A part of Rhea Chakraborty's confession to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now come forward as Zee News gained access to the chargesheet. The document which dates back to September 2020 includes references to 2017 when Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty used to hang out together. The duo were also snapped time and again by the paparazzi after their gym sessions.

The accessed document of Rhea's statement to the NCB makes some startling revelations. In the NCB chargesheet, Rhea admitted that back in 2017, and Amrita Singh’s daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka. The statement was recorded in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Reportedly, in the statement, Rhea confessed that in 2017, there were "some conversations related to drugs, which she was suggesting as a remedy for a hangover." Rhea further stated that Sara spoke about "ice-cream and marijuana" that the Coolie No. 1 actress uses and was offering it as a suggestion for "pain relief". She, however, clarified that this was merely a WhatsApp discussion and never actually happened.

Apparently, in the second half of the document, Rhea wrote about some other conversations which involved the word 'doobie'. As per Zee News report, Rhea's statement read, "Sara used to have rolled "doobies" with her. Doobies are marijuana joints. On a few instances, I have smoked the same with her. She used to provide me with the 'doobie'".

Towards the end, the statement also mentioned that Sara offered to "bring vodka and marijuana". Last year, under NCB's drug-related charges, Rhea spent close to a month in a Mumbai jail. As for Sara, the actress was also summoned by the NCB alongside , and Rakul Preet Singh.

