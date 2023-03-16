Sara Ali Khan has a 'blast' as she gorges on paratha and dahi in Chandigarh: WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess and versatility with the roles she has played in her films. Well, we all know that she is a travel buff and often blesses our feed with her travel pictures and videos. For the past few days, we have been seeing pictures of the actress having a gala time in Himachal Pradesh. Now she shared a video of her gorging on some yummy paratha and curd in Chandigarh and serving some major foodie goals.

Sara Ali Khan gives major foodie goals

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan first shared a video of her sitting in a rickshaw and roaming around on the streets of Punjab. Later she shared a video of her sitting in what seems to be a dhaba and can be seen enjoying a scrumptious meal. She can be seen wearing a black and grey tie and dye print tee, has tied her hair in a single ponytail, and sports a no makeup look. She is enjoying paratha with curd, missi roti, and some paneer bhurji.

Check out the pictures:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight. This film also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. Gaslight is a thriller film and the trailer of this was released recently. Sara can be seen on a wheelchair in the film and the trailer has already created a lot of excitement. Apart from this, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sara’s look in this film has been appreciated and the announcement video has created a lot of hype.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are all smiles with their Gaslight crew in unseen selfies from set