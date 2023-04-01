Sara Ali Khan has a surprising reaction when asked about working with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3; Find Out

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most loved actors from the current generation in Bollywood. These two have been proving their acting prowess with their film choices and brilliant performances on the silver screen. Both of them came together for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal but the film did not do well at the box office. Now, after their breakup ever since their pictures from Jaipur have gone viral, fans believe that they have rekindled their romance. Amidst these rumours, Sara has reacted to the fact that is she going to be a part of Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik or not.

Sara Ali Khan a part of Aashiqui 3?

Ever since Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be the leading man of Aashiqui 3, fans have been going crazy. They are super excited to see the actor in this romantic film. But the one question that has stuck with everyone is who will be the leading lady opposite the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor? Several names from Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, etc came up. Even Sara Ali Khan’s name had popped up sometime back. Hence, while the Kedarnath star was promoting her film Gaslight, she was asked about the rumours of her joining Aashiqui 3. Talking to Connect FM, the actress replied, “I haven't been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure."

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, fans are now expecting more out of Kartik Aaryan. Aaryan will next star in Shashanka Ghosh's thriller Freddy. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. He will later feature with Kriti Sanon in a movie titled Shehzada which will hit the theatres in February next year. Afterward, he will feature alongside Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.