Sara Ali Khan has always been a protective sister to Ibrahim Ali Khan & THIS pic by aunt Saba is proof

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Be it her choice of films, her acting skills, or her beautiful looks, everything has found a way straight into the hearts of the fans. One person apart from her mother she loves the most is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The brother-sister duo always win hearts with their cute banter and lovely pictures on social media. Sara and Ibrahim share a lovely bond and the actress always takes care of her little brother. Well, their Aunt and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared a childhood picture of the brother-sister duo and it is proof that Sara was always a caring elder sister.

In the picture that Saba Ali Khan shared, we can see baby Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan posing for the camera. Sara is dressed in a white, blue and red coloured attire and makes a cute expression as she holds her baby brother with both hands who looks dapper even as a kid in his blue denim and a blue and red collared shirt. Sharing this picture Saba wrote, “Siblings ..Again!!! Posers eh... photograph by Aunt, obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha'Allah!”

Check out the image:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

