Sara Ali Khan has a ‘cute’ reaction to Shraddha Kapoor’s bunny teeth childhood photo and we agree as much

Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan has a cute reaction seeing Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood photo; Take a look

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire nation will be under a lockdown, as responsible citizens, we have been making sure to stay indoors. From aam-junta to Bollywood celebs, everyone has been staying in quarantine, and while some of us have been cooking and cleaning utensils, others have been working out on terrace. And today, we have who dug deep in her archives to share a major throwback photo from her childhood days. Reminiscing her childhood days, Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture showing off her bunny teeth and alongside the photo, the 33-year-old actor wrote, “जब मेरे खरगोश जैसे दांत थे। #BeforeBraces….”

Soon after, Sara Ali khan left a comment on Shraddha’s childhood photo as she wrote, “So cute”, and well, we totally agree with Sara because Shraddha, indeed, looks super cute. Meanwhile, during the quarantine, Shraddha has also been making sure to update her fans with her photos, and videos, and from sharing her daily routine to giving us a glimpse of her reading sessions and workouts, this Saaho actress has been doing it all.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 and next, she will be seen in an untitled film opposite . Also, during a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about shooting for Prabhas starrer Saaho as she said that during the shooting, she got very comfortable holding a gun so much so that it started feeling like the gun was an extension of her body. “When not shooting or during breaks I got so attached that if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always enquire about it," Shraddha said.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's childhood photo here:

