Sara Ali Khan has a fun Sunday workout with 90s music playing in the background; Watch VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress us whenever she shares anything on her social media handle. Meanwhile, take a look at her latest workout video.
8863 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan doles out major fitspiration at times and what better than her social media timeline to prove the same. The stunning diva made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. Despite being just a few films old, there is no second doubt that she has been able to acquire a huge fan base in no time. The diva is also known for her amazing fashion sense and unique style statements.  

While everyone loves to relax and spend some ‘me time’ on Sundays, Sara chose to do something else this weekend. Yes, that’s right. The Love Aaj Kal actress decided to hit the gym and how! She decided to plunge into some amazing 90s music while doing her workout and has shared a glimpse of the same on social media. Clad in yellow and black athleisure, Sara looks elated as she dances with her gym partner in the midst of her workout session.

Check out the video below:

As of now, Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie with Varun Dhawan which is Coolie No 1. The David Dhawan directorial will have an OTT release this Christmas. At the same time, the actress has another important project lined up which is Atrangi Re. This is for the first time that she will be teaming up with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for this movie. It has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai. The star cast has already begun shooting for the same. 

