Sara Ali Khan has a gala time with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they go deep sea diving on their vacay

Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures of herself with Ibrahim where the two have gone deep-sea diving and are making funny faces while posing for the camera.

Sara Ali Khan has been making the most number of headlines off late. The actress has been setting the internet on fire with her stunning vacation pictures. Sara along with her brother and Amrita Singh are currently holidaying in the Maldives and the Coolie No. 1 actress has been sharing glimpses of the same on social media. Recently, Sara has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling with Ibrahim nearby the blue waters.

Today, Sara shared another picture of herself with Ibrahim where the two have gone deep-sea diving. Sara has shared 5 pictures on her Instagram post. In the first picture, we can see Sara in her sea diving costume and with the oxygen mask on her face is posing for the camera inside the waters. In the second pic, Sara and Ibrahim both are making funny faces while posing for the camera. In the next three pictures, Sara and Ibrahim are seen having a gala time underwater by looking for the fishes, swimming, making faces and posing.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Deep Sea Diving. Fishies Vibing #bucketlist." From Sara's caption, we can make a guess that deep-sea diving was one of Sara's wish which is now fulfilled. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has been paired up opposite in the upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It happens to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. She will also be seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal in which she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan. Both these movies of Sara are slated to be released this year.

