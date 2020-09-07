Sara Ali Khan has got the perfect idea to ‘hide from 2020’ as she shares throwback pics from her Goa vacation

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday in Goa with brother and mom Amrita Singh, and seeing her social media posts, we are certain that the Kedarnath actress is still virtually vacationing in Goa. From cycling on the streets of Goa to eating yummy food to posing in a bikini, Sara’s Goa trip was pure vacay goals. And today, this 25-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from Goa wherein she is seen posing for a photo. In the said photo, Sara Ali Khan is posing wearing a camouflage dress while giving a back pose and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Hiding from 2020 like... #camouflage #mondaymood #mondaymotivation…”

Well, ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines as the actress was trolled after SSR’s friend, Samuel Haokip, took to social media to claim that the late actor was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan and that Sara, apparently, left him due to pressure from Bollywood mafia. In an Instagram post, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

Also, Sara Ali Khan was in the news when in a new statement, caretaker of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lonavala farmhouse, Raees, mentioned that Sushant was planning to propose to Sara on his birthday in January 2018 but they broke up around the same time. That said, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan dashes into the week with a shot of coffee while posing in the pool; PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×