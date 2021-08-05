Sara Ali Khan has THIS quirky prank in mind for Varun Dhawan & wife Natasha Dalal; Are they listening?

Actress Sara Ali Khan is quite a fun-loving star and often, she puts that side on display in her quirky social media posts. Now, in a recent chat, Sara has revealed that she has a special prank in mind for her Coolie No 1 co-star and his wife Natasha Dalal and it surely should get them a bit worried. Known for her funny shayari captions and her 'knock-knock' jokes, Sara often leaves her fans in splits when she posts something on social media.

However, this time, in a chat with Malini Aggarwal on Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars 3, Sara also shared a fun plan that she has in mind for her friend and Coolie No 1 co-star Varun and his ladylove. During the chat, Sara was asked who she would love to prank. The Simmba star was quick to respond and name Varun and Natasha. She went onto to explain what prank she had in mind for the two and well, it surely will leave you laughing. Sara said, "If I had to prank someone, I would love to prank Varun and Natasha. I would apply boot polish all over my face, enter their room and just stare at them…and maybe just scream loudly! That would be hilarious."

Well, it would be interesting to see how Varun and Natasha react to these hilarious plans by their friend Sara. The gorgeous star shares a great equation with Varun and during the promotions of their film Coolie No 1, it was evident. In her chat on the upcoming show Feet Up With The Stars 3, fans will get to see more of her fun and candid side.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara reportedly will be a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, no official announcement about it has been made yet.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan works out despite injury; Khushi Kapoor keeps it sporty for Pilates; PHOTOS