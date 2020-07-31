  • facebook
Sara Ali Khan has a tricky question in her mind as she gets ready to enjoy a cheat meal; See POST

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she gives us a glimpse of her cheat meal for the day too. Check it out.
July 31, 2020
Despite being just three films old, Sara Ali Khan enjoys a huge fan following all over the country for reasons that are quite obvious. The stunning diva made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 romantic drama co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. This also paved a way for her official entry into the film industry. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the fact that Sara did a great job once again in her next movie Simmba followed by Love Aaj Kal.

Currently, the actress is also under home quarantine just like other people. In the midst of all this, she never forgets to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Sara has shared an Instagram post in which she has given a glimpse of her cheat meal for the day that includes burger and fries. However, what leaves us amused is her hilarious but tricky question that reads, “What’s bigger- my belly or the burger?”

Meanwhile, check out Sara’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie which is Coolie No. 1. She has been a paired up opposite Varun Dhawan in the comedy drama that has been directed by Varun Dhawan. Its release date has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from that, the actress will team up with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush for the first time in Atrangi Re that is scheduled to be released next year.

Instagram

