Sara Ali Khan having fun amid rehearsing for Simmba’s Aankh Marey will make you want to join her; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is known for her fun and candidness. In a throwback rehearsal video that is doing rounds on social media, we get to see Sara making the most of her practice session. Check it out.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been making the most of her self quarantine at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Simmba star has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos from her childhood and otherwise that have been breaking the internet. 3-films old Sara has managed to garner a huge fan base among the youth and it would not be wrong to call her the icon for Gen-Z. Amid all this, an old video of Sara’s rehearsal on Simmmba’s song Aankh Marey is going viral for all the right reasons.

A fan club of Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a throwback video from her rehearsal where the diva is seen clad in a white kurta with orange salwar. Not just this, with her hair left open, the Simmba star can be seen grooving and having fun while rehearsing for her act on Aankh Marey. Sara surely seemed to be making the most of the rehearsal to dance as well as sweat it out as she is seen enjoying herself too.

The video went viral within minutes and fans showered love on their favourite actress. Sara always manages to win the hearts of the audience with her cool and candid avatar. Once again, seeing her enjoy herself even in rehearsals left netizens in awe of the gorgeous starkid. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film didn't fare well at the box office. Now, she will be seen in Coolie No 1 with . The film was supposed to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension until May 3, a new release date may be announced.

Check out Sara’s rehearsal video on Simmba’s Aankh Marey:

