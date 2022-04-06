Sara Ali Khan on her & Ibrahim being spitting images of Amrita & Saif Ali Khan: Topic of conversation at home

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Though she just has a few movies under her belt, the actress has managed to make an impact on all of us. She is also super active on Instagram. Currently, the gorgeous actress is working on Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey. In a recent interview, Sara revealed a super special aspect of her and her brother Ibrahim’s personalities. Both the star kids are extremely popular and are often compared with their parents.

Sara and Ibrahim are the absolute spitting images of their Parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Fans often get amazed comparing the similarities. In an interview with Times of India, Sara opened up on this and said, “The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal (laughs!) We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai.” She added that they literally look like they did back in their youth and that is why people talk about it. She also confessed that it is a common discussion at her home as well.

Sara revealed, “Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad.” She went on to say that they talk about how our personalities have been swapped. “Humare personality aur faces mein adla badli ho gayi hai,” she concluded on a hilarious note.

