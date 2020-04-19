Sara Ali Khan highlights weight loss journey with throwback pic but we noticed something unusual about Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable throwback photo with her family and it's all things cute. Check it out below.

Sara Ali Khan is reminiscing the good old outdoor days when life was carefree and vacations were a breath of fresh air. With the lockdown in full swing and movement restricted across the country, Sara took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable throwback photo with her family. It wasn't just a single picture, instead Sara combined an old vacation photo with her latest vacation with mum Amrita Singh and younger brother .

The actress captioned the photo, "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday Sab ek hai isliye...Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong." In the picture, Sara's weight loss was undoubtedly the highlight. However, we noticed something unusual about her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Whenever Ibrahim poses with Sara, he tends to clench his fist while after putting his arm around her. Not just Sara's latest photo, but Ibrahim has also done this on one other occasion. Back in March, Sara had shared a series of photos wishing Ibrahim on his birthday. In that picture, too, Ibrahim can be seen standing with his clenched fist.

Check out Sara's Instagram photos below:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan which bombed majorly at the box office. Her next release was set in May for Coolie No 1 with . However, with the lockdown till May 3, the film release won't be happening any time soon.

