Sara Ali Khan hilariously reveals calling Vicky Kaushal 'Bicky'; Shares memories from Laxman Utekar’s film

Ever since Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's film was announced, fans have been looking forward to their on-screen collaboration as it marks the first time they will team up for a film together. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie is bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner and will be directed by Laxman Utekar. In January, this year, the duo shared the first look of their upcoming movie as they announced the schedule wrap on the film.

Now, in an interview with Elle India, the Love Aaj Kal actress talked about her fond memories with Vicky Kaushal and said, “He let me in on the fact that he used to be called ‘Bicky’ in Punjab so, of course, I used to scream out, ‘Oye Bicky, oye’ from across the room." Meanwhile, earlier shared her experience of working with Kaushal, he told ETimes: "Working with Vicky Kaushal was amazing, he's such a talented guy and he's so easy going that working with him is a lot of fun," said Sara.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was quite appreciated by the audience for her performance in the film. She will star next in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also directed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which featured Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the lead.



On the other hand, Vicky will star next in Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari’s directorial with Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The actor also has Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

