Sara Ali Khan hits the beach sporting a bold blue lipstick and heart shaped sunglasses; See Photos

Sara Ali Khan made her way to the beach and channeled the summer look. The actress was seen sporting a pair of denim shorts, a crop top and a bold blue lipstick.
Sara Ali Khan hits the beach sporting a bold blue lipstick and heart shaped sunglasses; See PhotosSara Ali Khan hits the beach sporting a bold blue lipstick and heart shaped sunglasses; See Photos
We love it when actresses don't shy away from experimenting with their looks! Today, Sara Ali Khan has our attention when she stepped out to spend a day at the beach. The Coolie No. 1 star was seen out and about with a friend sporting a bold lip colour. In photos shared by the stunner on Instagram, Sara coloured her lips with an electric blue lipstick. If that wasn't catchy enough, the Atrangi Re star also pulled out a chic pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. 

For her day at the beach, Sara opted to wear a pair of denim shorts, which she paired with a colourful printed crop top. She let her hair down her shoulder, which seemed damped in one of the photos. Sara was seen standing in the water and posing for the camera in two shots. She then posed with a friend as well in the third shot. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Boy, we are envious of the starlet! 

Just a few days ago, the paparazzi caught Sara at her father, Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai. The actress turned heads with her ruffled romper. Check out the photos here: Sara Ali Khan keeps things fun and flirty in a ruffled romper; Yay or Nay?

While Sara unwinds by the beach, we cannot wait to see on the big screen. Sara's next release, Coolie No 1, was scheduled to release in May. However, the Varun Dhawan headlined film was delayed due to COVID-19. Are you hoping to see Sara take on the big screen soon? Let us know in the comments below. 

