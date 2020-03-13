Sara Ali Khan hugging child actor Mannat Mishra on sets of Atrangi Re is the cutest thing on internet; See Pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Atrangi Re. The gorgeous star’s latest photo with child actor Mannat from the sets is all set to break the internet. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has managed to leave a mark with her performance in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. The diva is all set to take on her next flick, Atrangi Re starring Dhanush and with her. For the same, Sara kicked off the shooting in Varanasi and shared photos from the ghats of river Ganga before commencing the schedule. However, the cutest photo of Sara from the sets of Atrangi Re has come now and it will leave you in awe.

Child actor Mannat Mishra of Isharon Isharon Mein fame took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from the sets of Atrangi Re while posing with Sara. In the cute photo, we can see Sara embracing Mannat as they get clicked in the frame. Sara can be seen clad in a long anarkali with red dupatta. However, it was the Atrangi Re star’s nerdy glasses that stole the show. While posing with the little star, Sara was all smiles and it surely was a cute moment.

The photo of Sara and Mannat was shared by the latter on Instagram and she captioned it as, “ #AtrangiRe #movie #2021 @bollywood #Thankyou #loving#humbe#cute @saraalikhan95 Di #loveyousoooomuch for your #affection.”

Check out Sara’s photo from Atrangi Re sets:

Meanwhile, the shoot of Atrangi Re is currently in process and it will star Sara opposite Dhanush and . Reportedly, Sara will romance both the actors in different eras. The announcement of the film had came last month and it left everyone excited. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman. Atrangi Re will be released on February 12, 2020.

