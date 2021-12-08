Sara Ali Khan hugs 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore on her birthday in new PICS: Hope I can always make you proud

Wednesday began on a sweet note for Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore as it was her grandmother's birthday. Every year, Sara pens a lovely wish for Sharmila Tagore and this time was no exception. The Atrangi Re actress took out time from promotions and spent time with her grandmother on her birthday. Sara shared the photos from her meeting with Sharmila Tagore on social media and penned a heart out in a note. Sara hoped to make her grandmother proud of her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared lovely new photos featuring her and grandmother Sharmila Tagore. Holding her 'badi amma' close, Sara penned a lovely note for her. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi AmmaI love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic." In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a cream anarkali suit while Sharmila Tagore was seen clad in a floral blue kurta set with a red shawl.

Sara's aunt, Saba Pataudi was quick to comment on it. She wrote, "U make her VERY proud bia." Saba also wished her mother on social media in a special way. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a lovely birthday wish for her mother-in-law on social media and shared a vintage photo of her on social media. Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also headed to Pataudi to spend time with Sharmila Tagore on her birthday. She shared photos on social media of Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore bonding.

