Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan are Amrita Singh’s little munchkins as they twin in red in a THROWBACK PHOTO

Today, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a photo on social media wherein he is seen twinning in read with sister Sara Ali Khan

Forget Sara Ali Khan, brother is making all the girls go weak in the knees as he has been posting unseen and candid photos with his family on social media. While he treated his fans to a photo with ‘old man’ a few days back, wherein the two looked like carbon copies, today, Ibrahim Ali Khan posted a major throwback photo with mother Amrita Singh wherein Ibrahim is a little kid as he is seen posing with his mother.

In the photo, while Ibrahim looks cute as a button in a red T-shirt, Amrita Singh is all smiles while posing with her son. Alongside the photo, Ibrahim wrote, “Happy Women’s day to the best woman I’ll ever know…” Earlier, during an interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked about his children- Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan, and the Jawaani Jaaneman actor had said that during Sara and Ibrahim’s childhood, Saif said that he was busy trying to build his career and since he didn’t know what he wanted, he was a bit more selfish when it came to giving them more time. However, during Taimur’s time, Saif said that he is a little more patient now.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, and next, she will be seen romancing in Coolie No 1, the shooting of which was recently wrapped up in Goa.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's throwback photo here:

