Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan are hashtag relatable in THIS latest sibling meme; See inside

Sara Ali Khan is not many films old in Bollywood, however, the actress has always been in the limelight ever since her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath. Apart from impressing the audience with her acts in films, Sara Ali Khan has also impressed them with her online persona on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram space and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life, while they swoon over her goofy, and fun-loving personality.

From ‘Namaste Darshaks’ to her ‘Knock-knock’ jokes, her videos on the photo-and-video-blogging site are quite popular among fans. Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also features on her profile every now and then. Speaking of which, tonight, Ibrahim shared a meme on Sara on his Instagram stories, which the actress posted on her stories as well. In the picture, you can see Sara standing with her eyes closed on sets. She can be seen donning a ‘bruised’ look with the help of makeup. The meme shared by Ibrahim had the words, “When you pull the plug on your bro’s PS5” written on it.

Sharing this picture, Ibrahim wrote, “@saraalikhan they know (laughing emojis)”. Sara reshared this picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Yes Iggy they know us well #knockknock”. For the unversed, Sara calls Ibrahim by the nickname, ‘Iggy’.

Take a look:

A few weeks back it was reported by ETimes that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating in Laxman Utekar's rom-com. The film's one schedule has reportedly been shot and now, Vicky will be in Indore for the shoot of the next.