Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan begin the weekend on a healthy note and head out for cycling with masks

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan took to social media to share photos of themselves cycling around the city. The sibling duo followed proper precautions and were seen with their masks on.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Bollywood stars too have been following the safety directions and have been heading out in the city with their masks. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan and her brother also began their weekend on a healthy note by heading out into the city for cycling while donning their masks. A few days back, Sara stepped out to meet Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai at his office and even then, she sported her mask.

Now, as the weekend began, Sara and Ibrahim headed out for cycling in the city. But, the sibling duo followed proper precautions to prevent COVID 19 and were seen with their masks on. Not just this, Sara shared a photo of herself on a cycle and urged everyone to wear their masks while heading out at all times. Ibrahim too was seen following his sister’s footsteps and sporting a mask while cycling. Often, the sibling duo works out together and amid the lockdown, often they share photos of sweating it out together at home.

However, with the restrictions of lockdown eased out, Sara and Ibrahim stepped out together for cycling around the city and well, they seemed to be following all the precautions prescribed by the government amid the pandemic. Ibrahim shared his photo with a caption, “Two Tired …”

Here are photos of Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Sara was spending time at home with her brother and mom Amrita Singh. A few days back, Sara shared a photo with her mom while they were twinning from head to toe and had their masks on. On the work front, Sara will be seen on Coolie No 1 with . Directed by David Dhawan, reports are in that the film may release on January 1, 2021. However, no official announcement has been made about the same. Sara also has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

