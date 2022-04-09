Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan join Abba Saif Ali Khan for a Saturday lunch in style; PHOTOS

Weekends of our Bollywood stars are mostly reserved for family and friends. Speaking of it, on Saturday afternoon, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan joined their father Saif Ali Khan for lunch at a restaurant in the city. After enjoying a meal with their dad, Sara Ibrahim and Saif were snapped together as they headed home. As usual, the Pataudi trio was impeccably dressed for a casual Saturday lunch together. Sara recently returned to Mumbai after a schedule of Gaslight.

As Sara, Saif and Ibrahim walked out of the restaurant, the paparazzi caught up with them. Saif was seen clad in a red kurta-pyjama set with cool sunglasses and a mask. On the other hand, Sara was seen in a peach and white striped strappy co-ord set. She left her hair open and opted for a no makeup look for a lunch with her dad and brother. Ibrahim, on the other, effortlessly rocked a casual look in a white shirt with denim jeans. The star kid posed with his Abba and sister as they came out of the restaurant.

Have a look at Sara, Saif and Ibrahim's photos:

Recently, Sara spoke up about her and Ibrahim being a spitting image of her abba Saif and mom Amrita Singh. She revealed in a chat with Etimes that them being so similar in looks of their parents is a topic of discussion at home. She further said, "We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai."

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is an AD on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani currently. His photos in the past have surfaced on social media with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are the leads in the film. On the other hand, Sara recently returned after shooting with Vikrant Massey for their film Gaslight.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan on her & Ibrahim being spitting images of Amrita & Saif Ali Khan: Topic of conversation at home