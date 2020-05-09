Sara Ali Khan on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting aspirations: It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the popular star kids. More recently, Ibrahim’s TikTok videos have shown fans his acting talent. In a recent chat, Sara revealed if Ibrahim is serious about exploring acting and making a Bollywood debut anytime soon.

and Amrita Singh’s kids Sara Ali Khan and have been in the limelight and with Sara Ali Khan making her Bollywood debut back in 2018 with Kedarnath, the star kid duo has garnered even more fans. Not just Sara, even her brother Ibrahim has been getting a lot of love recently. With his recent TikTok videos, Ibrahim has managed to garner a loyal fan following and netizens love how the sibling duo is entertaining them amid lockdown. With this, fans want to know if Sara’s little brother has been honing his acting skills for his debut.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara opened up about Ibrahim’s TikTok videos and his acting aspirations. Sara, Amrita and Ibrahim made a fun TiKTok video and left everyone in splits. The video went viral on social media and fans loved the family’s humorous side. However, Ibrahim shared more TikTok videos that showcased his acting talent. On Ibrahim’s TikTok stint, Sara shared that he is enjoying being on it amid lockdown. When asked if Ibrahim is taking acting seriously with TikTok, Sara shared that he has been passionate about acting for a while now. However, she added that Ibrahim hasn’t yet started his college and acting is a while away for him.

As she spoke on Ibrahim and his acting aspirations, Sara said, “He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he’ll do it. There’s a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he’ll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him.”

Well, with this, Sara surely answered fans' queries about Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut. Ibrahim often shares photos and videos on social media that end up going viral and both Sara and him have found ways to keep fans entertained. Be it Sara’s ‘Knock Knock’ jokes or Ibrahim’s hilarious TikToks, fans are loving this sibling duo and sometime in the future would love to see them on screen too. For now, Sara shared that Ibrahim will be attending Film school in LA and if he continues to have the same passion about acting, he may also follow in her footsteps. When father Saif Ali Khan has been asked about Ibrahim’s debut in a previous interview, he said that he would support him if he decides to join Bollywood like Sara. Well, whatever the case may be, fans are surely are loving the star kid’s stint on social media and TikTok for now.

