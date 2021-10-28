After her initial Bollywood releases, the Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan has scaled to new heights but she always stays true to her roots. Despite the fact she has many people around, she still finds her best friend in her younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. From vacation to working out together, the two always manage to shell major sibling goals for fans. Now, recently their aunt Saba Ali Khan just proved to the internet that Sara and Ibrahim’s strong bond of friendship didn’t just develop in a day.

The two have always stood by each other since childhood days. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared an unseen photo of Sara and Ibrahim that has left social media in awe. In the picture, fans can see baby Sara taking care of her younger brother Ibrahim. The priceless photo has little Ibrahim enjoying as sister Sara relaxes beside him. Needless to say, that the picture is the most adorable thing on the internet today. Check it out below:

While sister Sara Ali Khan has already made her entry into Bollywood, questions remain as to when will Ibrahim follow her footsteps in the future. For the uninitiated, the star kid has already done a few photoshoots for certain brands and even appeared on a magazine cover alongside Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in a movie. The news of his debut remains unclear as of yet.

Speaking of Sara Ali Khan, she last featured opposite Varun Dhawan in the comic flick, Coolie No.1. She is next gearing up to share the screen space with Khiladi fame Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in a pivotal role.

