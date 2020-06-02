Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan squat their way into the week as they work out together amid lockdown; Watch

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a video as she works out with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan amid lockdown

We are no stranger to Sara Ali Khan’s fat-to-fit story because Sara, on various occasions, has opened up about her weight loss and till date, she doesn’t shy away from sharing her college days photos and videos when she was fat. However, as we speak, we can safely say that Sara Ali Khan is one of the fit actors amidst her contemporaries. While prior to the lockdown, Sara was always papped outside the gym, however, due to the pandemic, Sara cannot visit the gym, but that hasn’t stopped her from working out as she has been religiously working out at home.

And in the latest, we got our hands on a video which has Sara and brother workout together at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From doing a plank to squats, Sara and Ibrahim are dishing out some major sibling goals as they workout and shed all the extra lockdown calories. In the said video, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing crop top and mini shorts while Ibrahim looks dapper in his gym wear.

Recently, on the occasion of Eid, this Kedarnath actress shared two throwback photos on social media to wish everyone and while one was a childhood photo, the other was a recent one and alongside the photo, Sara wrote, “Eid Mubarak. #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.” On the work front, Sara was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and next, she will be seen opposite in Coolie No. 1. Although Coolie No 1 was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, however, the release of the film had to be deferred due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Also, Sara will be also seen in Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's video here:

