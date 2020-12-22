Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan teasing each other amidst a game is every sibling ever; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for Atrangi Re in Agra. Meanwhile, check out her throwback picture with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh.

When we talk about siblings in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds is that of Sara Ali Khan and . Both of them share a great bond with each other and their fun banters on social media are a must-watch! Be it their ‘knock-knock’ jokes or the goofy pictures with mom Amrita Singh, the duo never leaves a chance to grab our attention. Numerous instances have proved the camaraderie that they share with each other.

Recently, we have chanced upon a goofy video of Sara and Ibrahim with their mom Amrita that is hard to miss. The three of them hilariously point towards each other when asked questions about the one who is the craziest, most popular, and so on. Once again, the siblings leave us in splits here as they use funny gestures to point or talk about each other while playing the game. Needless to say, they send out major family goals here!

Check out a screenshot of the video below:

While Ibrahim is yet to make an entry into Bollywood, his sister Sara Ali Khan has already done so. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the most popular actresses in current times. She made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. Post that, she appeared in two more movies namely Siimba and Love Aaj Kal. As of now, Sara is awaiting the release of the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 in which she has been paired up opposite . The actress also has Atrangi Re in the pipeline.

