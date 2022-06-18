Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif Ali Khan are at their casual best for lunch ahead of Father's Day; PHOTOS

For Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, it looks like Father's Day celebration came a day early as the trio were snapped heading out on Saturday morning for lunch. While Father's Day is on Sunday, i.e June 18, Sara, Saif and Ibrahim were spotted stepping out for lunch together. Sara was seen by the paps at the Adipurush actor's house and later, the two stepped out together and headed to a restaurant in the city. Ibrahim Ali Khan joined them at the restaurant. The father-daughter duo were dressed in their casual best as they greeted the paps outside the restaurant.

Sara-Ibrahim's lunch date with Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan joined his kids Sara and Ibrahim at a restaurant in the city for lunch. In the photos, Sara was seen clad in a casual tank top with peach-coloured denim shorts and sneakers. She teamed it up with a cool cap and rounded off her casual look. On the other hand, Saif was spotted in a cool grey tee with blue jeans and sneakers. He added a cool pair of sunglasses as he stepped out with daughter Sara. Ibrahim, who joined Sara and Saif later, was seen arriving in a blue shirt with denim jeans and sneakers.

Have a look at Sara, Saif and Ibrahim's photos as they step out for lunch:

Saif spends quality time with Sara and Ibrahim ahead of Father's Day

Every year on Father's Day, Saif ensures he spends quality time with his kids. Be it Sara-Ibrahim or Taimur-Jeh, the Vikram Vedha star loves the company of his children. This year too, Saif headed to catch up with both Sara and Ibrahim over lunch ahead of Father's Day. While we wait for Sara and Ibrahim to share inside glimpses from their Father's Day lunch with Abba Saif, fans certainly are loving their camaraderie in papped photos.

Meanwhile, Sara recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards and made headlines with her super-stylish outfit. She also won the award for being the Super Stylish Actor-Female (Popular Choice). Her photos and speech from the award show has gone viral and netizens are loving her style. On the work front, she will be seen next in Dinesh Vijan's film with Vicky Kaushal. It is directed by Laxman Utekar. Ibrahim, on the other hand, is working as an AD on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads. Saif recently wrapped up shooting for Vikram Vedha Remake with Hrithik Roshan.

