Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim arrive with presents for Jeh’s birthday bash at Kareena Kapoor’s house; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived at Kareena Kapoor’s house for Jeh’s first birthday. For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jehangir is celebrating his first birthday today. They are hosting a party for the happy occasion at their residence. A few moments back, the media spotted Sara and Ibrahim, who are Saif’s children from his first wife, Amrita Singh, as they reached at the party. The siblings brought along a lot of presents, wrapped in cute gift paper, for their youngest brother Jeh.

It must be noted that Sara and Ibrahim made quite a chic appearance at Kareena’s house. The Kedarnath actress was seen looking absolutely adorable in a white dress, which she paired with stylish red and white block heels. Sara’s hair was left open, and she opted for minimal makeup which enhanced her overall look. Ibrahim, on the other hand looked suave as he kept it effortless in casuals. He donned a black tee-shirt along with a pair of blue denim pants. The star kid layered up with a red jacket on top, and completed the look with a pair of grey sneakers and a black mouth mask. Both Sara and Ibrahim posed for pictures, while the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She recently finished shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film which also features Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Ibrahim, on the other hand, has not made his Bollywood debut yet. However, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

