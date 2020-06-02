Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim or Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi; which duo do you want to see on Koffee With Karan? COMMENT

Among the popular real-life siblings in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor are extremely adored. We’d like to know from you which duo would you like to see on Koffee With Karan next season? Tell us in the comment section.

Bollywood has a couple of popular sibling duos who have managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s minds. Be it Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda, -Rhea Kapoor-Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, all siblings have had their own way of communicating with each other and fans love seeing them poke fun at each other on Koffee with Karan. But, in the younger lot of stars, if there are two sibling duos who are loved by all, they are Sara Ali Khan- and Janhvi Kapoor- .

While Sara and Ibrahim are known for their quirky and humorous side, Janhvi and Khushi are known as the stylish sisters in Bollywood. Amid the lockdown, Sara and Ibrahim have come up with hilarious TikToks that have managed to entertain every one of their fans. Also, Sara is known to be extremely candid in her interviews and it has been seen on Koffee With Karan 6 episode where she came with her dad . The fun episode revealed some shocking yet fun things about their family and hence, many would love to see Sara with Ibrahim on the next season. Besides, Ibrahim himself has a great sense of humour and his TikTok videos are proof of it.

As much as Sara and Ibrahim are fun individually when they come together, it sure would be a lot of fun for the viewers. We’ve seen a couple of ‘Knock Knock’ videos where Sara annoys Ibrahim with her jokes and their hilarious banter is surely something that fans would be interested in seeing on Koffee With Karan.

On the other hand, Janhvi and Khushi are among the popular sisters in Bollywood. While Janhvi has already made her debut in the industry, Khushi is also extremely popular and now, amid the lockdown, the younger one has been sharing fun TikTok videos that have garnered a huge fan following. Also, Janhvi often shares hilarious snippets of what the two are up to at home amid the lockdown and so far, fans are loving it. From pampering each other to relishing desserts to chilling at home, Janhvi and Khushi are surely a favourite among the youth and many look up to their style as well.

While on Koffee with Karan 6, Janhvi appeared with , it would be interesting to see how the former would react when she graces Karan’s couch with her younger sister. Between the two of them, Janhvi is known to be the more subtle one while Khush is known for being the more fun-loving sibling. Hence, it would be a riot to see them spill secrets and talk about growing up together on the couch. In the next season of Koffee With Karan.

Now, amid the two sibling duos of Sara-Ibrahim and Janhvi-Khushi, which one would you like to see on Koffee With Karan? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

