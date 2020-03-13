Sara Ali Khan on if reel life chemistry spills to real life: I'm a different person when I step out of my van

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan gets talking about chemistry on screens and if it spills onto her real life as well. Here is what the Love Aaj Kal actress has to say.

Sara Ali Khan is definitely going places with all the work she has done so far and the ones she has ahead of her. Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan, however, the movie didn't do very well at the box office and opened up to a mixed response from fans despite all the hype that has been. None the less, the actress has multiple projects to look forward to. In a recent interview, the actress got talking about work, her father, and some more.

During the interview, the actress was quipped about her reel life chemistry traversing to real-life given the fact that she was linked with Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, the actress has a very straight answer. She says how she isn't a very skilled actor and all she has on sets is her conviction and honesty for the character, which is via, there is no scope for Sara to come into her work, or vice versa. The actress also added how she is a different person once she is out of the fan and she is proud of it.

The actress is currently gearing up for Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush and will also be see in co-starrer Coolie No. 1. The actress, during the same interview, also spoke about how she is grateful for the films coming her way.

