Sara Ali Khan is Imtiaz Ali’s ‘little kid’ who’s all grown up & THIS pic of them bonding over tea is priceless

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal as Zoe and Veer. The director shared an unseen photo with Sara from the sets of the film just a few days ahead of the release. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan has been on a spree of sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. In Imitiaz Ali’s directorial, Sara will be seen playing Zoe who is representing the modern-day working girl who tries to balance work and relationships. The promotions of the film are in full swing and Sara and Kartik often drop BTS videos and photos from the shooting days that are a treat for fans. However, looks like Imtiaz too wanted to share some fun moments from the sets and he too joined the club.

Recently, Imtiaz shared an unseen photo of Sara and him from Love Aaj Kal shoot days that will surely win your heart. In the picture, Sara is seen sitting with the Love Aaj Kal director with a cup of tea and biscuits while bonding with him during the course of the shoot. The gorgeous star is seen sans makeup and is sporting a cool look in a red tee with pants while Imtiaz is seen clad in a casual black tee with jeans. The director and actor of Love Aaj Kal seemed to be engaged in conversation.

Fans couldn’t help but call the moment between the film’s director and Sara priceless. Imtiaz captioned it as, “little kid is all grown up :) watch our Zoe, 14th Feb, in a theatre near you. #LoveAajKal.”

Meanwhile, Sara too shared an unseen BTS photo of herself as Zoe from the film to add to the excitement for Love Aaj Kal. A day back, photos of Sara and Kartik posing at Taj Mahal went viral where the two stars headed for the promotions of the film. Love Aaj Kal’s music is being loved and songs like Shayad, Haan Main Galat are chartbusters. The film is slated to be released on Valentine’s Day 2020.

