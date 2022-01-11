Sara Ali Khan indulges in desi Chinese food while shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Indore .

Sara Ali Khan is a globe trotter and there is no doubt about that! The actress keep hopping form international locale to the other or from one state to another. On Tuesday, the actress was back in Indore after spending some time in Uttar Pradesh. For the unversed, Sara has been shooting for her next film with Vicky Kaushal in Indore and fans have spotted them on several occasions.

On Tuesday, Sara took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse of her lunch. Well, it wasn't the usual healthy food that the actress often eats on a daily basis. Instead, Sara tucked into a plate of greasy, desi Chinese food. She indulged in a plate full of noodles with some spicy Manchurian gravy and spicy schezwan sauce to go with it. Sara's frame included not just her plate but three plates of noodles and gravy.

The actress skipped her shayari for this one and heartily enjoyed the desi Chinese. Check out Sara Ali Khan's Tuesday lunch below:

The Pataudi princess made headlines on Monday as she shared new photos of herself wherein she was seen switching on her desi mode and spending some time in the fields. From trying her hands at sheep grazing to driving a tractor, Sara embraced it all.

