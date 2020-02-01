From Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Alaya F: Which newcomer starlet proved her mettle in Bollywood? VOTE NOW

Alay F, who made her debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, has joined the league of newcomers like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday etc.

The recent years in Bollywood has been all about welcoming newcomers in the industry. Lately, we saw many new talents making their way into the showbiz world. While many witnessed a great start to their career and emerged as most sought after newcomers of the industry, there were some who turned out to be a disappointment for the cine buffs. Interestingly, of late, the debate of nepotism prevailing in Bollywood also got rife as most of the newcomers happened to be star kids.

To note, the year 2020 also started with a debut of yet another star kid. We are talking about Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F who stepped into Bollywood with and starrer Jawaani Jaaneman which hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. Alaya joined the league of star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Saiee Manjrekar etc, who too made their debut in the recent years and have been the talk of the town ever since.

For the uninitiated, Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 and was soon seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba along with . Interesting, Simmba turned to out to be a great choice for Sara as it became her first Rs. 100 crore movie.

2018 also witnessed the grand launch of Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak opposite Ishan Khatter and the young starlet did remind everyone of her late mother .

On the other hand, Ananya made her debut along with newcomer Tara Sutaria in Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Although the movie opened to mixed reviews, Ananya and Tara did become overnight stars. While Ananya gave another hit with Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tara was seen in ’s Marjaavan.

This isn’t all. , who is often seen grooming the young talent under his wings, also introduced debutant Saiee Manjrekar with Dabangg 3 and her debut did create a lot of buzz in the town.

While these divas still have a long way to go in the industry before carving a niche for themselves, but who according to you have proved her mettle so far and assured that she is here to say. Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

