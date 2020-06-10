Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria; Which Gen Y star’s style is relatable? COMMENT

Millennial stars are currently among the favourites of the youth and from them, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria enjoy a massive fan following. We’d like to know from you, who among these millennial stars has more relatable style? Tell us in the comment section.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, if there are some names from the millennials who have managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts, they are Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The young stars have surely made their mark right from the start and have garnered a huge fan following due to their connection with the youth. While Sara and Janhvi made their debut in 2018, Ananya and Tara entered Bollywood with SOTY 2 in 2019 and managed to impress everyone.

Talking about Sara, the Simmba star left an indelible imprint on everyone’s mind with not just her performances but also with her style. Every time Sara stepped out for promotions of her films or on the red carpet for events, she managed to steal the show. From rocking a lehenga to nailing a short dress, Sara’s millennial style clicked with many young girls. Clubbed that with her casual gym attire, and we get our complete guide to daily OOTD from Sara’s outfit choices.

Janhvi too managed to come like a breath of fresh air when she made her debut back in 2018. Right from her ethnic attire during the promotions of Dhadak to her stunning statement gowns on red carpet events, Janhvi managed to leave everyone in awe of her chic style. Even when the young Dhadak star stepped out for a workout, her vibrant outfits and her shorts managed to set athleisure style trends. Well, not just this, when Janhvi walked the ramp too, everyone stood stunned and noticed. But when it comes to her everyday attire, Janhvi ends up opting for casuals that click with the youth.

Last year, Ananya made her entry in Bollywood with SOTY 2 and her spunky style caught up with the youth. Her positivity in interviews and the way she managed to leave everyone in awe of her style also help her establish a fan base. While Ananya has her social media game on point and often shares photos of her shenanigans on social media, it is her style that is usually the talk of the town. When Ananya walked the ramp for the first time during the Lakme Fashion Week, she left everyone in awe of her confidence. Even now, the millennial star is among the favourites when it comes to red carpet style.

Talking about Tara, the young and gorgeous star made her debut with Ananya in SOTY 2 and her chic looks from the film became a favourite among everyone. But, in her very next film, Tara stunned in ethnic attire as Zoya and won the hearts of many. Even during interviews, her candid attitude and her mesmerising style used to impress everyone. From stunning on the ramp to slaying on the red carpet, Tara has shown fans that she can nail any outfit like a pro. Even when she steps out casually in the city, her attire seems to give out the girl next door vibes and that seems to be one thing that is adored by her fans.

Now, between 4 of the most talented and stylish millennials, picking one surely isn’t easy. However, we’d like to know from you that between Sara, Janhvi, Ananya and Tara, which Gen Y star’s style is more relatable.? Go ahead and share with us in the comment section.

