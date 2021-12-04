Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor look ‘chaka chak’ in traditional outfits as they get spotted in Delhi; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both in Delhi and the actresses have been giving us a glimpse of their trip on their social media. In the morning today, Sara took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang video where she could be seen enjoying a kulfi on the streets of Delhi and Janhvi on the other hand was getting jealous. Well, apart from that Sara also shared a glimpse of her visiting the Bangla Sahib gurudwara with mom Amrita Singh. Now the actresses have been spotted sizzling in traditional attire in the city.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan dressed in a dark green coloured salwar kameez. Her salwar kameez had golden work on it. Sara left her hair open and wore big golden loops. She paired her dress with a golden mojdi and looked stunning. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand chose a saree for the occasion. She looked lovely in a white saree that had a red floral print on it. Even Janhvi left her hair open and looked gorgeous flaunting her traditional side.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re which will also star south sensation Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen in an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor she too has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be next seen in the black comedy Good Luck Jerry by Siddharth Sengupta. Moreover, she has also finished shooting Mili, Helen’s remake which is produced by her dad Boney Kapoor. Her last movie, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao was also quite a hit amongst the audience.

