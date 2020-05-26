Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday; Which Gen Y star’s childhood photos do you find cuter? COMMENT

Among the popular Gen-Y stars, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday often drop childhood photos on social media. We’d like to know from you, whose childhood pictures do you find cuter? Tell us in the comments section.

Among the Gen Y of Bollywood stars, if there are three gorgeous and talented actresses who are setting the screens on fire with each of their films, it is Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The three stars are known to be style icons for the youth and many look up to Sara, Janhvi and Ananya when it comes to fashion choices. While all three have been acing their social media game, often they drop cute childhood photos on social media that win over their fans.

Speaking of this, amid the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan has been sharing adorable glimpses from her childhood on social media. Be it her drama queen avatar to cute little Sara doing adab, the Simmba star is winning the internet with her cute childhood photos. Being a cute kid, Sara wins hearts with her childhood pictures and fans love them. Recently, on Eid, Sara shared a collage of photos of how her style of doing ‘adab’ hasn’t changed since childhood and fans were left in awe.

Janhvi, on the other hand, drops adorable childhood photos with her mom, and sister . However, every time Janhvi shares a cute childhood photo, it ends up going viral. Fans love seeing how the star kid and Dostana 2 star has grown up to be a fashionista and her childhood photos give us a glimpse of how she spent her time at home with her mum and family. From making funny faces to dolling up with her mom’s makeup, Janhvi’s cute childhood shenanigans always manage to light up the internet.

Coming to Ananya Panday, the gorgeous SOTY 2 star always leaves netizens in awe of her cuteness as she shares adorable glimpses from her childhood. From family photos with Chunky Panday to cute childhood photos with BFFs and Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya often gives fans a glimpse into her childhood with adorable photos of herself as a kid. Seeing the cute photos, fans are left in awe of the star.

