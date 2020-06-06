Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday; Which star kid would you want as your best friend? COMMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are the most popular Gen-Y stars who have a huge fan following. We’d like to know from you, who you would pick as your best friend among the three stars? Tell us in the comment section.

It has been a while since we have all been in lockdown due to the COVID 19 spread. Now, as slowly the unlocking begins, many Bollywood stars will be seen going about their regular routines. Among the popular names from the Gen-Y of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been keeping us all entertained amid the lockdown with their social media posts. From cooking to cleaning to working out, fans have witnessed their different shenanigans.

Hence, we’d thought we'd ask you among Sara, Janhvi and Ananya, who would you like as your best friend. Talking about Sara, the gorgeous star made her debut back in 2018 with Kedarnath and went onto work with in Simmba. Her candidness and cool attitude came as a breath of fresh air for fans and she instantly garnered the world’s attention. Sara often drops photos of herself on social media with her closest friends and they instantly become popular with her fans. The gorgeous star loves teasing her brother and often shares ‘knock knock’ jokes videos on social media that leave netizens in splits. With such a fun person around, do you think, you’ll ever get bored?

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, the gorgeous star kid made her debut back in 2018 with Dhadak and her subtle performance was loved. Since then, Janhvi’s fan following increased and many loved to emulate her style. Often, Janhvi used to step out to head to the gym and her workout looks became an instant hit with fans as well. Being close to her sister , Janhvi often drops adorable photos and videos with her. Be it annoying Khushi or just pampering her with love, Janhvi surely manages to leave fans in awe of her. Janhvi’s BFF in Bollywood is Tanisha Santoshi and often, their photos give us a glimpse of the fun they have together. In her interviews, Janhvi is often seen acting extremely mature and hence, she may be a perfect bestie to whom one can turn to for advice.

Finally, talking about Ananya Panday, the gorgeous star took everyone by a storm when she made her debut in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. As Shreya, Ananya’s performance was loved and her style too clicked with the youth. Ananya has two best friends in Bollywood, and Shanaya Kapoor. Often when Ananya drops photos with Suhana and Shanaya, they end up going viral on social media. Recently, on Suhana’s birthday, Ananya made her feel extremely special despite being in lockdown by sharing adorable photos with her. Well, that surely is a thing you would expect from your best friend. Everyone would love to have a best friend who makes them feel special and Ananya Panday seems to be that person. In her interviews, Ananya always is extremely chirpy and fun and that is what most of the young fans love about her.

So without further adieu, among Sara, Janhvi and Ananya, who would you pick as your best friend? Tell us in the comments.

Credits :Pinkvilla

