  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria; Who should be Ranbir Kapoor's next co star? COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated with many actresses for his movies. We would like to know your opinion regarding which newcomer among Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria should the actor co-star with for his next movie.
1882 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria; Who should be Ranbir Kapoor's next co star? COMMENTSara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria; Who should be Ranbir Kapoor's next co star? COMMENT
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed the entry of many new faces for the past 2-3 years. When we talk about the newcomers of B-town, among the first names that come to our mind is Janhvi Kapoor. The actress made her debut with the movie Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan that was released in 2018. She proved her mettle in acting with her very first movie co-starring Ishaan Khatter and the fans are now eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects.

Sara Ali Khan also made her official entry into Bollywood in the same year as Janhvi Kapoor. She made her debut in the movie Kedarnath in which she was paired up opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Post that, the actress has proved her acting prowess in two more movies till date namely Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Another beautiful diva who entered the filmy world in 2019 is Tara Sutaria who made her debut with Student of the Year 2.

Now, we will be talking about Ranbir Kapoor who has been ruling hearts in Bollywood with his stellar performances in movies for the past few years. Wouldn’t it be great if the actor is paired up with one of these three actresses for his upcoming projects? Well, there is every possibility that it will happen but we will have to wait for the same! We would now like to know your opinion concerning which actress among Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, or Tara Sutaria should Ranbir Kapoor co-star with for his upcoming venture? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

sara will look great with RK.... sara is only one who will match RK...face and height

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement