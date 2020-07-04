Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria; Who should be Ranbir Kapoor's next co star? COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated with many actresses for his movies. We would like to know your opinion regarding which newcomer among Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria should the actor co-star with for his next movie.

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed the entry of many new faces for the past 2-3 years. When we talk about the newcomers of B-town, among the first names that come to our mind is Janhvi Kapoor. The actress made her debut with the movie Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan that was released in 2018. She proved her mettle in acting with her very first movie co-starring Ishaan Khatter and the fans are now eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects.

Sara Ali Khan also made her official entry into Bollywood in the same year as Janhvi Kapoor. She made her debut in the movie Kedarnath in which she was paired up opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Post that, the actress has proved her acting prowess in two more movies till date namely Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Another beautiful diva who entered the filmy world in 2019 is Tara Sutaria who made her debut with Student of the Year 2.

Now, we will be talking about who has been ruling hearts in Bollywood with his stellar performances in movies for the past few years. Wouldn’t it be great if the actor is paired up with one of these three actresses for his upcoming projects? Well, there is every possibility that it will happen but we will have to wait for the same! We would now like to know your opinion concerning which actress among Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, or Tara Sutaria should Ranbir Kapoor co-star with for his upcoming venture? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×