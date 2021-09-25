Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor begin the weekend with an extensive workout; PICS

The weekend is here and everyone has their respective plans for the same. Be it commoners or celebs, the weekend always excites everyone. However, given the fitness game being prevalent in the showbiz world, our leading ladies made sure to begin their respective weekends on a healthy note and were seen working out in the gym. Recently, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and were papped post an extensive workout and the ladies dished out major fitness goals to their massive fan following.

In the pics, Janhvi and Sara turned out to be perfect Pilates girls as they stepped out post their pilates session. Sara was seen wearing a white coloured tank top which she had paired with grey coloured shorts and had completed her look with a sling bag. On the other hand, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wore a pink coloured tank top with white shorts. Both the divas made sure to wear their respective masks given the ongoing pandemic across the nation. Meanwhile, Shraddha was also papped post her yoga session in the city. She was seen carrying a yoga mat as she stepped out in a pink sweatshirt with shimmery grey jeggings and a cap.

Take a look at pics:

The weekend is here and #JanhviKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor are kickstarting it with workouts pic.twitter.com/taWb4FkWWR — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 25, 2021

To note, Sara has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Besides, she has also been roped in for Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Good Luck Jerry.