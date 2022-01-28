Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor twin in black as they hang out with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra; PIC

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most popular names in the current lot of Bollywood actors. Both Sara and Janhvi are only a few films old in the showbiz, yet they enjoy a massive fan following. They are seen hanging out together every now and then. From working out to taking spiritual trips with each other, to going to concerts together, both Sara and Janhvi seem to love each other’s company. This Thursday night, the young actresses of Bollywood were yet again together, as they spent time with Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

A few hours back, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram space and shared a picture, in which he can be seen with Sara, Janhvi, and Karan. All of them kept it rather stylish as they hung out on Thursday night. Both Sara and Janhvi opted for black. While Sara kept it casual in a chic co-ord set featuring a sweatshirt and joggers, Janhvi was seen slaying in a black dress with a plunging neckline. They kept their makeup minimal, and they looked fresh and beautiful.

Karan Johar, who is also gaining popularity for his quirky fashion choices, was seen donning an oversized red and white hoodie, while Manish was spotted in a multi-colored jacket.

The group of four smiled at the camera and posed for a picture.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Yesterday, she wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled film where she will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal.

Janhvi, on the other hand has a slew of films in the pipeline including Goodluck Jerry and Mili. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal share a romantic gaze as they wrap up Laxman Utekar’s untitled film