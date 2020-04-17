Sara Ali Khan joins the trend as she gets to answering some fun questions with mom Amrita and Ibrahim; VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan sure seem to be having a fun time as they take on the trending fun question-answer challenge. Check out the video right here.

TikTok videos have always been a thing that people do, but time and again, there is a challenge that crops up and boom, everyone is doing it suddenly. And well, the recent question and answer challenge which sees people answer questions like who is most likely to or the who is more clumsy challenge has totally taken over the internet. Videos of Janhvi Kapoor with sister have been doing the rounds, but now, the latest to join the bandwagon is Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, along with mommy Amrita Singh and brother answered some fun questions during the video, and all of them have us laughing. There is not a single answer to which all three of them have the same opinion apart from the question that asks who is the most popular and all three of them agree to Amrita, or even who studied the most back during school, to which they admit it is Sara. None the less, the video is in fact super fun and reveals some fun facts about the three of them as we can see.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and while the duo was popular way before the movie, fans did not quite like the film as was the buzz. None the less, Sara has two more films coming up ahead, both of which will see her in different avatars altogether. Sara has Coolie No. 1 with coming soon, and apart from that, she will also be seen in Atrangi Re along with and Dhanush.

Credits :Instagran

