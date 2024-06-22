Sara Ali Khan jokes about gold being served with rotis at Anant-Radhika's Jamnagar pre-wedding; Details inside

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding in March 2024 has been the most talked about even this year. Some of the biggest Bollywood and global celebs were invited to the event and it made for a grand celebration.

Sara Ali Khan also became a part of the event along with her family including Ibrahim, Saif, Kareena, Taimur, and Jeh. The actress has now opened up about being a part of the most lavish celebration in the country.

Sara Ali Khan on the hospitality of Ambanis

During a recent interview with Mid-Day, Sara Ali Khan was asked to share details about the much-talked-about pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Talking about it Sara amusingly said that the guests were served gold with rotis and they ate it. She also added that there were diamonds everywhere.

However, on a serious note, she later added that it was a "very nice, lovely, warm, hospitable event," while mentioning that she has gone to school with Anant and has seen Radhika grow up. Sara praised the Ambanis and said that they were so warm and welcoming.

Sara Ali Khan on her favorite memory from Ambani's pre-wedding

When asked to share her favorite memory from the event, Sara said that it was when she saw Anant and Radhika signing their hastakshar papers (signature papers) and looking at each other with a lot of love. "I think that everybody kind of looks at them as like 'Oh my god the Ambani family,' 'Oh wow Gold," she said.

Advertisement

The actress further added that there were so many human and real moments that touched everybody's hearts. Giving an example of Nita Ambani performing the Bharatnatyam dance Sara said that "she didn't miss a single beat" and performed it with "so much grace" and there was also "mamta (mother love) in her eyes during the performance."

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. her upcoming films include the much-awaited Metro... In Dino directed by Anurag Basu. The film will have her in the lead along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to release on November 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan admitting she 'overtly mothered' Ibrahim is typical elder sister behavior; says he is more 'mature'